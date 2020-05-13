June E. Merriss

June worked as a bartender at the Rockford Country Club, Ernie & Birdie's Bar (owned by Tatter's mother) in Marble Rock, IA, and waitressed at various local restaurants. She also worked other jobs throughout her lifetime, including babysitting and being a stay at home mother. Later in life, June enjoyed working at Damon's Department Store in Mason City until its closing. Throughout her lifetime, June loved to sew and embroider. She made everything from prom and wedding dresses to heirloom quilts for her children and grandchildren. She embroidered on flour sack dish towels and gifted many of them to family and friends. She enjoyed baking for her family and always had homemade cookies available for her grandchildren, who visited often. If there was a short supply of cookies she always had three musketeer candy bars on hand to share. June enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening, playing solitaire and spending precious time with her family.