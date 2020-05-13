June E. Merriss
August 7, 1935 - May 11, 2020
ROCKFORD - June Etta (Stiller) Merriss, 84, of Rockford, IA, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, after a long battle with breast cancer. She was surrounded by her loving children and extended family members.
A visitation will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 AM on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Fullerton Schumburg Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 302 West Main, Rockford, IA. As per her wishes, graveside service, officiated by Pastor Robert Scheurer, and burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Rockford, IA. June was a lifelong member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Rockford, IA. To those attending, please practice 6 ft. social distancing and refrain from contact with the family due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
June was born on August 7, 1935, at home in rural Floyd County, IA, to August and Esther (Weaverling) Stiller, the oldest of three children. June attended school and graduated from Nora Springs High School in 1954. After high school graduation, June moved to Mason City, IA, and worked as a waitress at various restaurants. While attending a social event in Mason City, she met her future husband and on October 17, 1954, was united in marriage to Richard (Tatter) Merriss at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Osage, IA. The newlyweds made their home in Rockford, IA. To their union, three children were born: Netta, Rick and Julie.
June worked as a bartender at the Rockford Country Club, Ernie & Birdie's Bar (owned by Tatter's mother) in Marble Rock, IA, and waitressed at various local restaurants. She also worked other jobs throughout her lifetime, including babysitting and being a stay at home mother. Later in life, June enjoyed working at Damon's Department Store in Mason City until its closing. Throughout her lifetime, June loved to sew and embroider. She made everything from prom and wedding dresses to heirloom quilts for her children and grandchildren. She embroidered on flour sack dish towels and gifted many of them to family and friends. She enjoyed baking for her family and always had homemade cookies available for her grandchildren, who visited often. If there was a short supply of cookies she always had three musketeer candy bars on hand to share. June enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening, playing solitaire and spending precious time with her family.
The family wishes to thank the Hospice Care Team that provided medical care, supplies and the support needed to allow June to remain at home during this time. Also, we would like to thank her special friend and neighbor, Mary Kay, for her daily mail delivery, fellowship and prayers offered throughout her illness.
Those left to cherish her memory included her three children: Netta Nelson and her significant other Steve Thome, Rick (Cindy) Merriss and Julie (Keith) Joyner; sister, Patty (Dennis) Holtz; sister-in-law, Kay Stiller; 9 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-granddaughter and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Tatter in 2007; parents, August and Esther Stiller and brother, Wesley Stiller.
