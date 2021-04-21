June B. Pope

April 30, 1926-April 18, 2021

ROCKWELL-June B. Pope, 94, of Mason City, June B. Pope, 94, went peacefully to her eternal home on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at the Rockwell Community Nursing Home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at the Clear Lake Open Bible Church, 509 S 17th St, Clear Lake, with Pastor Will Hunsaker officiating. Services will be live streamed on the Major Erickson Funeral Home Facebook page. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service time. Interment will be held in the Elmwood - St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family of June Pope or Clear Lake Open Bible Church. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

June was born April 30, 1926, in Mason City, Iowa, the sixth daughter of Clarence and Lillian (Hicks) Gallagher. She married Wayne E. Pope on June 27, 1947, at the Mason City Open Bible Church, officiated by the groom's father, the late Rev. Russell E. Pope. He thought June was the prettiest bride he had ever seen.

They first made their home in Waterloo, Iowa, while Wayne attended Iowa State Teachers College (UNI). Wayne and June were the parents of five daughters, six grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren, their pride and joy.