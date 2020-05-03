Julie L. Dorsey

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

May 11, 1956-April 29, 2020

MASON CITY -- Julie Leah Dorsey, 63, of Mason City, passed away surrounded by her daughters at Mercy One Medical Center North Iowa on Wednesday April 29, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church where a service and luncheon will be held at a later date. Those wishing to send memorials may direct them to the family of Julie Dorsey. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Julie was born on May 11, 1956 in Mason City to Bernard and Janet (Jarshaw) Clark. She was raised in Mason City and graduated from Mason City High School in 1974. She was united in marriage to Leo Dorsey on July 22, 1978. To this union 3 daughters were born; Heather, Amber, and Kristen. The couple later divorced but remained friends.

Julie was a dedicated worker and always gave 100% to any task she was given. She could brighten your day with a smile and earned the nick name “Smiley”. She made long lasting friendships with many of her coworkers. She worked various jobs throughout her life including Nielsens, Kay-Bee Toys, Directions Research, Cole Sewellarson Manufacturing, Dohrn and most recently, Sukup Manufacturing.