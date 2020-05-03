Julie L. Dorsey

May 11, 1956-April 29, 2020
MASON CITY -- Julie Leah Dorsey, 63, of Mason City, passed away surrounded by her daughters at Mercy One Medical Center North Iowa on Wednesday April 29, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church where a service and luncheon will be held at a later date. Those wishing to send memorials may direct them to the family of Julie Dorsey. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
Julie was born on May 11, 1956 in Mason City to Bernard and Janet (Jarshaw) Clark. She was raised in Mason City and graduated from Mason City High School in 1974. She was united in marriage to Leo Dorsey on July 22, 1978. To this union 3 daughters were born; Heather, Amber, and Kristen. The couple later divorced but remained friends.
Julie was a dedicated worker and always gave 100% to any task she was given. She could brighten your day with a smile and earned the nick name “Smiley”. She made long lasting friendships with many of her coworkers. She worked various jobs throughout her life including Nielsens, Kay-Bee Toys, Directions Research, Cole Sewellarson Manufacturing, Dohrn and most recently, Sukup Manufacturing.
Julie was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and enjoyed every moment with her girls. She especially enjoyed her role as grandma. She loved attending the concerts, sporting events, and school activities of her grandchildren. The holiday season brought her great joy because the whole family was together. Her favorite holiday tradition was the annual Christmas baking day where many laughs were had and memories were made.
Julie is survived by her children, Heather (Ryan) Welch of Northwood, Amber (Jay Reisinger) Dorsey of Mason City, Kristen (Brandon) Pedelty of Mason City; grandchildren, Ethan and Sydney Welch, William Dorsey, Sean Seltun, and Emersyn and Samuel Reisinger; siblings, Mark Clark of Mason City, Kimberly (Joe) Bilyeu of Forest City, and sister-in-law Vicky Clark of Mason City; niece, Melissa (Kevin) Miller of Alexandria, Va., and nephew, Matthew(Allison) Clark of Manly; great nephews, Ayden Clark and Liam and Lucus Miller.
Julie was preceded in death by her parents, Bernard and Janet Clark; and brother, Gary Clark.
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
