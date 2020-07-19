× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Julie K. Schlawin

(1959-2020)

GARNER – Julie K. Schlawin, 61, of Garner passed away unexpectedly Saturday, July 11, 2020 at her home.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M., Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Zion Evangelical and Reformed Church in Garner with Rev. Brian Lund officiating. Burial will be at Concord Township Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 P.M., Friday, July 24, 2020 at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner and will resume one hour prior to services at the church. Those in attendance at the visitation and funeral service will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines and to please wear a face covering.

Julie Kay Schlawin, the daughter of Kenneth and Barbara (Formanek) Johnson, was born April 7, 1959 in Mason City. She graduated from Mason City High School in 1977 and then began working as a dental assistant. On August 21, 1992, she was married to Greg Schlawin in Garner. They lived in Garner where they raised their two children, Jenna and Dustin. Julie was employed at several businesses in Garner including North Iowa Electronics and Hancock County National Bank as a teller. She enjoyed her family, gardening, and her dogs.

She was a member of Zion Evangelical and Reformed Church in Garner.