September 11, 1949-May 21, 2020
MASON CITY -- Julie K. Holding, 70 of Mason City passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.
A Celebration of her life will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. The Family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the chapel.
Julie Kay Henaman was born September 11, 1949 in Spencer, IA, the daughter of Earl and Shirley (Hively) Henaman. Growing up around Spirit Lake, she attended the Spirit Lake Schools as well as Spencer High School. Julie was blessed with two children, Anthony and Conni. On July 30, 2000 she married Joseph Holding in Mason City, and two families became one. Julie was a supervisor at Risto for 19 years and continued this position for numerous years after the company was sold.
Trips with family and traveling with Joe brought Julie joy. Memorable times in the Black Hills, Yellowstone, Disney World and Florida were cherished. Julie enjoyed watching a good movie or spending time with her two cats. Knickknacks and ornaments of tigers, horses, fairies and Indians adorned her home. Most of all Julie cherished her family and time spent together. She was a devoted wife, mother, and beloved grandmother.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Joseph Holding; children, Anthony (Pam Haugen) Sorensen and Conni Sorensen both of Mason City; Joe's son, Chad (Beth) Holding; grandchildren, Noah Ziemann, Kaylub Mugan, Marissa Westfall, and Anthony Holding; a brother, John Henaman; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family members.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Shirley; siblings, Barbara Jo, Kathy, Lori, Lynne, Earl, and Jeff; a grandson, Bryce Sorensen; and a sister-in-law, Linda Smith.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel. 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. (641) 423-2372. ColonialChapels.com
