Julie K. (Alsbury) Beimer

Julie was an incredibly warm and loving soul with a very welcoming heart. Even into her later years, she maintained a playful energy and a great sense of humor — she loved to have a good laugh. Julie was an avid book reader. She loved reading, sharing and discussing books, movies and information she found interesting or helpful with her family and friends, particularly her close friend Ruth. Julie loved nature and enjoyed traveling and exploring the world as she was able. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family. She had a special talent for cultivating warm, comfortable spaces for family and friends to gather. Julie is quoted as saying "My children and grandchildren have been the delight of my life."