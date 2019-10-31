Julie Annette Carder
June 11, 1961 - October 25, 2019
Julie "Mona" Annette (Ryan) Carder passed away at Mercy One Hospice Inpatient Unit on October 25th, 2019 in Mason City. Julie was born on June 11th, 1961 in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin to Elmer and Hazel (Rankin) Ryan.
Julie was a student at Mason City High School, and among other jobs worked at Godfather's Pizza for 30+ years where she was lovingly known as "Mona".
Julie enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling to visit her sister in Wisconsin, camping with her best friend Deb, and enjoying a margarita with friends.
She is survived by 3 Sons; Nathan Ryan of Boulder, Co, Brady (Cassidy) Ryan of Mason City, Keith Carder of Mason City, 1 Daughter Sara Carder of Mason City. 3 Grandchildren Hallee, Lyla, and Gracie, and 2 sisters; Sandra Heidtke, of Chippewa Falls, WI, Jean Ochoa of Clear Lake, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Elmer and Hazel.
All who knew Julie and her family are welcome to attend a Celebration of Life on November 9th, 2019 at the Moose Lodge in Mason City from Noon - 5:00.
