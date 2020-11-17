Julie Ann Steinberg

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 301 S. Main St., Ventura, with Rev. Jesse Burns officiating, where masks will be required. Burial will be at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Whittemore, IA. The funeral will be livestreamed on Redeemer Lutheran Church's Facebook page, and posted on Julie's tribute at colonialchapels.com .

Julie was given life by her creator and was born on May 3, 1969, the daughter of Tom and Carol (Zimmerman) Burtis in Algona. She received the gift of Holy Baptism on June 22, 1969, and became a child of God. In March 1983, she publicly confessed her faith and was confirmed. She received the precious gift of the Lord's life-giving body and blood. She graduated from Algona High School in 1987. On November 7, 1998, she received the precious gift of a beloved companion in her spouse, Bruce. She was blessed with the gift of a child in her son, James. God blessed Julie's life with many special people as she served God in her vocations at home, church, work and community.