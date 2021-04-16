Julie Ann Branstad Lacy

Julie was born in Forest City, Iowa, on May 7, 1945, to Verna (Jensen) Branstad and Nels Branstad. She graduated from Forest City High School and attended St. Olaf College before transferring to the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she graduated with a degree in English in 1967. She continued on as a Badger to earn her Master's Degree in Education and English in 1970. After her father reminded her that she could not be a professional student, Julie secured a job at Walpole High School in Walpole, Massachusetts, where she taught English for several years. Julie met Robert Lacy while playing tennis, and decided to marry him in 1976 despite his unfortunate mustache at the time. Julie and Rob settled into a home in Hingham, Massachusetts, and soon thereafter welcomed Blair and Britt into the world. Julie then fulfilled her longstanding dream of becoming a lawyer, and graduated from Boston College Law School in 1987, magna cum laude and mother of two. She practiced corporate law at Choate Hall & Stewart in Boston, Massachusetts, until she decided the 60-hour workweeks left too little time for her family. She then wholeheartedly embraced being a stay-at-home mom, during which time she vocally attended her daughters' every sporting event and musical performance, and was actively involved in the Hingham School Committee, House of Prayer Lutheran Church, the local YMCA, and numerous fundraising committees.