Judy Kay Schichtl
July 4, 1937 - February 8, 2020
Judy Kay (Spangler) Schichtl, age 82 of Lake Villa, IL a native of Corwith, Iowa, passed away February 8, 2020, after a short illness. She passed away peacefully with her family at her side.
Celebration of life services will be held at a later date at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Lake Villa, IL. Inurnment will follow church services.
Judy was born July 4, 1937 in Mason City, Iowa the daughter of Bernard and Lila (Grey) Spangler. She was a member of the Corwith High School class of 1955.
Following several years of working in Des Moines, she moved to Britt, Iowa where she was employed at the high school. This is where she met her future husband, Gary. They were married August 11, 1962.
Judy served as Postmaster of the Ventura office for 25 years.
Judy was a devout Catholic, avid reader and enjoyed all activities with her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Gary, son Kurt (Karen) Schichtl and their children Storm, Chase and Grant of Macungie, PA, son Scott (Gina Barbarotto) Schichtl and their children Maria, Gianna and Brock of Lindenhurst, IL and daughter Jody (Jim) Gunderson and their boys Ike and Charlie of St. Louis, MO. She is also survived by sister Jean Ann (Roger) Zimmerman, brother Dwight (Marilyn) Spangler and sister Kathy (Jim) Wagner; as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Hospital.
Arrangements conducted by Ringa Funeral Home in Lake Villa, IL.
