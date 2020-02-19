Judy Kay Schichtl

July 4, 1937 - February 8, 2020

Judy Kay (Spangler) Schichtl, age 82 of Lake Villa, IL a native of Corwith, Iowa, passed away February 8, 2020, after a short illness. She passed away peacefully with her family at her side.

Celebration of life services will be held at a later date at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Lake Villa, IL. Inurnment will follow church services.

Judy was born July 4, 1937 in Mason City, Iowa the daughter of Bernard and Lila (Grey) Spangler. She was a member of the Corwith High School class of 1955.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Following several years of working in Des Moines, she moved to Britt, Iowa where she was employed at the high school. This is where she met her future husband, Gary. They were married August 11, 1962.

Judy served as Postmaster of the Ventura office for 25 years.

Judy was a devout Catholic, avid reader and enjoyed all activities with her children and grandchildren.