Judy K. Nielsen

July 8, 1933-June 9, 2023

MASON CITY-Judy K. (McEnroe/Pugh) Nielsen, 89, passed away June 9, 2023. Per her wishes there will be a private service (no visitation); her body will be cremated. She requested her ashes, along with her husband's, be spread on Family Century Farm Land in Kossuth County, near Algona, where her mother's were also spread.

Judy was born in Algona, Iowa on July 8, 1933 to Lyle Elizabeth (McEnroe) Pugh and William Pugh. After her parents divorced, she lived in Algona, Seattle, Denver and Chicago with her mother. She graduated from Algona High School in 1952, then moved again to Chicago to attend the Patricia Stevens Modeling School. After, she worked in Chicago; did some modeling before marrying the love of her life, Darrell Virgil Nielsen, from LuVerne, Iowa. Their wedding was held in Chicago before moving to Mason City where she and her husband raised their three children.

Those left to cherish the memories of Judy are her daughter, Kristy Corl, daughter, Julie Langhoff Ebeling and partner Kurt Lichty, son, James Nielsen and wife, Deborah. Grandchildren Jacob Langhoff, Sara Peterson and husband, Kyle, Tamie Ames and husband, Monte, Eric Burgher, Sarah SuMarzio and wife Julie, Amy May, Ricky Ludwig and wife, Aimee, Jamie Sowers and husband, Albert. Great Grandchildren, Anna, Ryen, Emerson, Ava, Brynn, Leo, Mikayla, Kaiden, Emma, and soon to be born, Harrison. And many Beloved Friends.

Judy was very active in serving her Mason City community. She was an active member of their church, the First United Methodist Church, Mason City; served as leaders for both the Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts. She was member and president of Mason City Women's Club, member of PEO Sisterhood Chapter KX, Lioness of Mason City and the Hockey Association. Judy served as a board member for North Iowa Medical Center, Mercy Hospital and the North Iowa Fair board. She was so generous to have also volunteered for the March of Dimes and the YMCA. After her husband passed, working with the NIACC Scholarship Foundation, Judy set up Agriculture Scholarships in her and her husband's names, which 2 deserving students received each year.

She and Darrell loved square dancing with their friends. They also enjoyed traveling to many destinations around the world. Judy loved playing cards, board games and Mah Jongg. Judy had a passion for cooking and baking, and so enjoyed entertaining with her family and friends; spending this time together was most important to her.

Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Darrell of 58 years, in 2013; Darrell's sister, Dorothy Blanchard and her husband, Howard; son-in-laws Richard (Dick Ebeling) and Tom Corl.

Judy was such a blessing in the lives of so many...she will greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the First United Methodist Church (119 S. Georgia Ave. Mason City Iowa 50401), the Community Kitchen of Iowa Inc. (606 N. Monroe Ave. M.C.), or the Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank (122 Adams Ave. M.C.).

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924.