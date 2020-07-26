Judy K Dhondt

Judy Dhondt
Judy Kay Dhondt, 75, of Rockwell, died Friday, July 24, 2020, at IOOF Home in Mason City.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home in Mason City.
Judy was born July 11, 1945, the daughter of Philip and LaVonne (Hoffman) Hoffman in Swaledale. She married Keith Dhondt on October 11, 1963, in Thornton.
Judy graduated from Klemme High School in 1963. She took great pride in raising her children and helping on the family farm throughout her life.
Judy's favorite hobby was her family. She never missed her children's and grandchildren's activities, and always hosted Sunday evening dinners. Her family was her number one priority.
Judy is survived by her husband of nearly 57 years, Keith Dhondt of Rockwell; three daughters, Shelly (Kevin) Zeitler of Rockwell, Amy (Cannon) Hays of Mason City and Angie (Lance Putz) de Buhr of Rudd; six grandchildren, Dawson Zeitler, Gunnar Hays, Griffin Hays, Kyle de Buhr, Wyatt de Buhr and Danika de Buhr; and two brothers, Larry (Lorraine) Hoffman of Clear Lake and Art (Janette) Hoffman of Owatonna, MN.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
