Judy Dhondt

(1945-2020)

Judy Kay Dhondt, 75, of Rockwell, died Friday, July 24, 2020, at IOOF Home in Mason City.

A funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, with Mark Doebel officiating. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home in Mason City.

Judy was born July 11, 1945, the daughter of Philip and LaVonne Hoffman in Swaledale. She married Keith Dhondt on October 11, 1963, in Thornton.

Judy graduated from Klemme High School in 1963. She took great pride in raising her children and helping on the family farm throughout her life.

Judy's favorite hobby was her family. She never missed her children's and grandchildren's activities, and always hosted Sunday evening dinners. Her family was her number one priority.