Judy Charlene Olinger

September 22, 1943-March 16, 2021

CLEAR LAKE–Judy Charlene Olinger, 77, of Mason City, died Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at her home.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake, with Mark Doebel officiating. Following the service, Judy's body will be cremated and an inurnment will be at Clear Lake Cemetery at a later date.

Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at the funeral home in Clear Lake.

Judy was born September 22, 1943, the daughter of L.B. and Jean Elaine Elizabeth (Miller) McMurray. She married Robert Wayne Olinger on November 14, 1970, in Swaledale. He preceded her in death on June 22, 1995.

Judy grew up on a farm south of Mason City. She worked at the Clear Lake Bakery earlier in life, and later as a cashier for K-Mart, Cash Wise, Hy-Vee and Econo Foods.