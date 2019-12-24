Judy A. Linahon
May 4, 1954 - December 18, 2019
Clear Lake – Judy A. Linahon, 65, of Clear Lake, died Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Methodist Campus in Rochester, MN.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 23, 2019, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1001 9th Ave. S., Clear Lake, with Rev. John Gossman officiating. Inurnment will be at Clear Lake Cemetery in Clear Lake.
Visitation will be from 2:00-4:00 p.m. Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake.
For many years, Tom and Judy have bought school supplies for first and second grade students at Clear Creek Elementary School in Clear Lake. To continue honoring Judy, her family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Tom Linahon, who will personally keep this tradition alive in Judy's memory.
Judy was born May 4, 1954, the daughter of Arnold “Dutch” and Madelyn “Torch” (McCauley) Duitscher in Mason City. She married Tom Linahon on April 28, 1973, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Clear Lake.
A graduate of Ventura High School, class of 1972, Judy began helping raise her young family until they entered grade school. She later began working at Mercy Family Credit Union in Mason City, Schukei Chevrolet in Mason City, and then pursued her dream of opening her own gift shop, J Avenue, in Clear Lake.
Judy enjoyed playing Bingo, cards, taking cruises to the Caribbean and traveling to Arizona every winter where she'd attend several spring training baseball games. She always enjoyed entertaining, but Christmas was her favorite time of the year. Most of all, she cherished time spent with her husband, children and grandchildren.
Judy is survived by her husband of 47 years, Tom Linahon of Clear Lake; two children, Shay (fiancé, Jeremy Arends) Linahon of Oshkosh, WI and Andy (Megan Scheppler) Linahon of Mason City; two granddaughters, Madison and Makayla Linahon; mother, Madelyn “Torch” Duitscher of Thornton; three sisters, Trudy Duitscher of Thornton, Bobbi Duitscher of Des Moines and Lolly Duitscher of Mason City; five siblings-in-law, Jim (Zenash) Linahon of Claremont, CA, Gary (Joan) Linahon of Ames, Dan (Julia) Linahon of Mason City, Deb (Todd) Shill of Kellogg, IA, and Tim (Lori) Linahon of Newton, IA; as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Arnold “Dutch” Duitscher; brother, Bill; nephew, T.J. Hillburg; and father and mother-in-law, Bob and Darlene Linahon.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.
