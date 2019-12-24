Judy A. Linahon

May 4, 1954 - December 18, 2019

Clear Lake – Judy A. Linahon, 65, of Clear Lake, died Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Methodist Campus in Rochester, MN.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 23, 2019, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1001 9th Ave. S., Clear Lake, with Rev. John Gossman officiating. Inurnment will be at Clear Lake Cemetery in Clear Lake.

Visitation will be from 2:00-4:00 p.m. Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

For many years, Tom and Judy have bought school supplies for first and second grade students at Clear Creek Elementary School in Clear Lake. To continue honoring Judy, her family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Tom Linahon, who will personally keep this tradition alive in Judy's memory.

Judy was born May 4, 1954, the daughter of Arnold “Dutch” and Madelyn “Torch” (McCauley) Duitscher in Mason City. She married Tom Linahon on April 28, 1973, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Clear Lake.