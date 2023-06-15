April 5, 2023
MASON CITY-Judith S. “Judy” Evans, 80, of Mason City passed away April 5, 2023, at the Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne, FL.
A Celebration of Life will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 19, 2023, at First United Methodist Church, 119 S. Georgia Avenue, Mason City. Judy’s family will greet relatives and friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of her service at the church on Monday.
Memorials may be directed to the family of Judy Evans.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com