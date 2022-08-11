Judith Reidel

October 8, 1941–July 18, 2022

MASON CITY-Judith Reidel, 80, Mason City, IA, died Monday, July 18, 2022 at MercyOne North Iowa in Mason City, IA. A memorial service is planned for August 13, 2022, 10:30 am at First United Methodist Church, 119 S. Georgia, Mason City with the Rev. Carol Kress officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. There will be a time of fellowship with the family following the service.

Judith Carlson was born on Oct. 8, 1941 in Evanston, IL to Herbert Carlson and Eva Juneau Carlson. She graduated from Libertyville High School and began working as a tour escort and in the typing pool for Abbott Laboratories in North Chicago, IL. During this time she met and later married Wallace Reidel, who she sent money to while he finished school and she would ride the Rock Island Rocket to Ames to visit while he finished his education. They relocated to Detroit MI and then to Iowa and eventually would reside in Calmar, Red Oak, State Center, Bennett, Tipton and Mason City, IA. During these years she worked numerous retail, accounting and tax positions for various companies.

Judith was active over the years with United Methodist Women for 60+ years and Beta Sigma Phi and PEO and worked on several mission trips to Sager Brown in Louisiana. For 78 years she had never considered boxing but then boxed under the name Groovy for Rock Steady Boxing to combat the effects of Parkinson's Disease. She proudly told everyone that she met that she was a boxer. She was an avid reader and life-long learner and would often recommend books to people she met, more often than not, books from the United Methodist Women's reading list. Judith was a lifelong baseball fan and often talked about rule changes she would make if she was named baseball commissioner. She loved the Chicago Cubs and followed the stats in the newspaper for many teams and always knew how many games out of first place the Cubs were and relished the times the Cubs were leading.

She is survived by her husband of 61 1/2years, Wallace, her sons Gary (Rhonda) and Dennis (Julie), her sister Susan Carlson, niece Rebecca Carlson and 9 grandchildren: Katelyn, Erin, Lucas, Matthew, Trevor, Daniel, Claire, Christopher and Tiffany, brothers-in-law Ray (Connie) and Robert and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert Carlson and Eva Juneau Carlson and her sister Kathleen Carlson, grand-nephew Calder and grand-niece Amera as well as sister-in-law Mary Louise (Don) Shipley and sister-in-law Ruthie and her father and mother-in-law Wallace and Amelia Reidel.

Judith requested no flowers or plants and memorials may be sent to First United Methodist Church Mason City for the mission bed project; Community Kitchen Mason City; Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank Mason City; First United Methodist Church Tipton IA for Shared Blessings or Rock Steady Boxing-YMCA Mason City.

Battling Parkinson's and Autoimmune Hepatitis, Judith had many friends and acquaintances in the MercyOne North Iowa Medical community as well as the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics community and the family thanks all of these medical professionals for her care, their patience and their friendship.

She was a boxer.