Judith “Judy” Rose Ann Tietz

April 27, 1942-October 8, 2022

MARION-Judith “Judy” Rose Ann Tietz, 80, of Marion, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha, Iowa. The family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on October 13, 2022, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Marion. A funeral service will take place at 10:30 a.m. on October 14, 2022, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church located at 915 27th Street in Marion, conducted by Reverend Andrew Noble. Burial will follow at Dunkard Cemetery in rural Toddville, Iowa. The family asks that you wear purple in memory of Judy.

Judy was born on April 27, 1942, in Worth County, Iowa, the daughter of Johnnie and Roscelia (Lee) Willert. On August 19, 1960, Judy was united in marriage to John Edward Tietz in Kensett, Iowa. She was a very active member in all aspects of church and a member of Wildwood Acres camping community. In her spare time Judy loved collecting snowmen, going to garage sales, and shopping at Goodwill and Dollar Tree. She also enjoyed working a few hours a week at Menards. Judy will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Judy is survived and lovingly remembered by her son, Tim (Carol) Tietz of Hiawatha, Iowa; son-in-law, Joe Carolan of Center Point, Iowa; brother, Gaylan (Alice) Willert of Rochester, Minnesota; sister, Christie (Richard) Kobernusz of Norwalk, Iowa; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; four nephews; and many dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Edward Tietz; daughter, Tammy Carolan; parents; and mother and father-in-law.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Judy's memory.

The family would like to make a special thank you to the staff at Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy and to the many friends that took her to appointments.

