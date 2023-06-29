June 24, 2023
COLWELL-Judith “Judy” Ann Budwig, 76, of Colwell, IA, peacefully left this earth and entered heaven on Saturday, June 24, 2023, surrounded by her loving family, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospital.
A Celebration to honor Judy’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to her family to assist with funeral expenses. Once expenses are paid, the family will donate the remainder in Judy’s name to the Colwell First Responders and NIACC’s Adult Education and Literacy Program.
Fullerton-Hage Funeral Home and Cremation Services