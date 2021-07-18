Judith Irene McCall (Bohn)

McCall (Bohn), Judith Irene, age 82 of Brooklyn Park, passed away peacefully on July 8, 2021. Judy was born to Emil and Irma Bohn in Mason City, IA. Following graduation from Mason City High School, Judy earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics Education from Iowa State University. While attending summer school at the University of Colorado in Boulder, Judy met Edward “Ned” McCall and after both graduating from Iowa State, they were married and just celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in 2020. Judy was a devoted wife and mother to three children and later in life, worked for the University of Minnesota Bookstores for 17 years. Judy loved to spend time with her family and travel on many vacations and trips throughout the US and Europe. Judy loved to read, write thank you notes with her flawless handwriting, give presents, make gingerbread Christmas cookies and attend events her children and grandchildren participated in. Judy was an active member of First Lutheran Church in White Bear Lake, MN. Survived by her loving husband, Edward “Ned”; children Scott (Denise) McCall, Cathy (Mark) Schmidt and Douglas (Kim) McCall; sister Mary (Don) Eichner; grandchildren James (Nikki) McCall, Andrew McCall, Matt (Nikki) McCall, Caroline (Preston Jasper) Schmidt and Jonny Schmidt; and seven great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff at The Willows for their loving care of Judy. Celebration of Life will be Friday, September 3, 2021 at 11:00 AM CST with visitation one hour prior at Mount Olivet Lutheran Church of Plymouth, 12235 Old Rockford Road, Plymouth, MN, along with a Facebook live stream. Gearty-Delmore, 763-553-1411. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to The Alzheimer's Association.