Judith Ellen Merriss

Judith Ellen Merriss

Judith Ellen Merriss

August 1, 2022

CLEAR LAKE-Judith Ellen Merriss, 71, of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, formerly of Clear Lake, Iowa, died in the early morning hours of August 1, 2022, in Lake Geneva, WI.

A funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, the 6th day of August, 2022, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. North, Clear Lake, Iowa, with Rev. Melinda McCluskey officiating. Burial will be in Clear Lake Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home.

Family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Patriots for Pets animal shelter, Clear Lake, Iowa.

Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. North, Clear Lake, Iowa 50428. 641-357-2193 www.colonialchapels.com

