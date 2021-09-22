Judith E. “Judi” Moritz

On August 15, 1958 Judi was united in marriage to Erwin Moritz at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. The young couple settled in Mason City where they would be blessed with four daughters, Karla, Kaylene, Kelly, and Krista. For many years Judi stayed at home and tended to their children until they began school, at which time she began working at Hoover Elementary in Mason City as a paraprofessional. Judi worked for 25 years at Hoover before her retirement in May of 2002; and the stories she could tell!

Judi was a faithful member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church and spent over 20 years as a Sunday school teacher, she also enjoyed singing in the Senior Choir and arranging talent for the church talent shows.

In her free time Judi enjoyed reading and writing poetry, as well as her daily walks to Lime Creek Nature Center. She also enjoyed family vacations and trips to museums. Judi cherished time spent with her granddaughter, Erin, and was so proud of her musical and dramatic accomplishments. On September 8, 2019 Judi and Erwin welcomed their great grandson, Winter Dean into the family and they looked forward to their Sunday Facetime dates.

Judi was always very devoted to her family and looked forward to spending holidays together with one another and loved playing games of Uno and Scrabble during their get-togethers.