Judith Borchardt

Judith Borchardt

Judith Ann (Schwartz) Borchardt

May 18, 1938-August 4, 2022

Judith Ann (Schwartz) Borchardt went home to be with the Lord on August 4, 2022.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00AM, August 20, 2022 at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave N, Clear Lake, Iowa 50428.

Visitation will be held from 10:30 AM to 11:00AM prior to the service at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel.

Judith was born on May 18, 1938, in Mason City, Iowa, to Theodore and Margaret Schwartz. She attended elementary school in Plymouth, Iowa. In 1952 she moved to Mason City and graduated from MCHS in 1956.

On September 1, 1957, Judith was united in marriage to Russel J. Borchardt in the First Baptist church, Mason City, Iowa. To this union were born a daughter, Julia Ann (Lynn) Rasmussen, sons, Russell (Cheryl) and Paul (Lisa), and three grandchildren, Christopher (Kayla) Borchardt, Karen Rasmussen, and Kelli (Nick) Ronke.

