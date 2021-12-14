MASON CITY-Judith Anne Lala, 83, passed away December 11, 2021 in Mason City, Iowa after a courageous battle fighting breast cancer. She was born on April 8, 1938 and grew up in Marion, Iowa. She graduated from Marion High School in 1956 and soon after married her high school sweetheart, Edward Lala. They were married for 63 years and had four children: Michael, Marsha, David and Brenda. The Lala's moved to Mason City, Iowa in the 1960's. Judy was musically gifted, loved to read, play cards and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.