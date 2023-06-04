Judith A. Swanson

April 2, 1948-February 8, 2023

Judith A. Swanson, age 74, of Mankato, MN, died Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Hillcrest Health Care Center in Mankato. Memorial services will be 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City.

Judith was born April 2, 1948 in Mason City, IA to Leo and Dorothy (Shinn) Swanson. She graduated from Dixie Holland High School in St. Petersburg, FL. She moved to Mason City in the mid 70's and worked at various department stores in Iowa and Minnesota. In 2016 she moved to Janesville, MN.

Judith enjoyed quilting, sewing, various crafts, and was an excellent baker. She sewed doll clothes and also sewed bridesmaid dresses for her niece, Jessica's wedding. She loved time spent with her family.

She is survived by her sister, Ruth Henry of Mankato, MN; brother, Patrick Swanson of FL; her niece and care giver, Jessica Meinders (Charles Boentgen) of Janesville, MN; great nieces and nephew, Wyatt Meinders of Mankato, Samantha Meinders of Mankato, Jennifer Greco of TX, Ashley Swanson of FL; great-great niece, Penelope Greco. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Leo Swanson, Jr.

Woodland Hills Funeral Home, Mankato, Minnesota