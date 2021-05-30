Juanita Alice Stevens

In 1971 Nita and Clevie moved to Waverly, IA where Nita worked for JCPenney until she retired in 1989. After retirement they moved to Eagan, MN to be close to family. She loved being a grandmother and spent as much time as possible with her grandchildren going to the playground, taking walks, playing games, teaching them the card game 500, and anything fun they wanted to do.

Nita and Clevie have been blessed with five grandchildren, Wesley Nelson of Dallas, TX, Ryan Nelson of Apple Valley, MN, Alexander Stevens of Brooklyn, NY, Aaron Stevens of Fridley, MN, and Allison Stevens (Roloff) of Cottage Grove, MN; and four great grandchildren, Jordan Nelson of Clear Lake, IA, Calvin Nelson of Apple Valley, MN, Maggie Nelson of Apple Valley, MN, and Homer Stevens of Brooklyn, NY.

On May 30, 2000 her husband, Clevie, passed away after celebrating 51 years together as man and wife. Their bond was unquivering and unbreakable. Though Clevie had been in a wheelchair the last 16 years of his life and had required more care, Nita's love and caring did not wavier and instead intensified and became more focused. She put his life before her own and therefore enabled him to have the highest quality of life possible.