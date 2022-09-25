Joyce (Waddell) Sherwin

Joyce (Baumgartner Waddell) Sherwin died of natural causes at her home in Downey, California on September 5, 2022. She was 94 years young and rests at Rose Hills Memorial Park, Whittier, California. Born June 5, 1928 in Hampton, Iowa to Ralph W. Baumgartner, an insurance salesman, and Winifred (nee) Inglis, a homemaker, Joyce was raised in Mason City, Iowa. Their family residence was just down the alley from Meredith Willson's boyhood home. Joyce and older brother Stan and eldest sister Jean especially loved visiting The Outing Club in Clear Lake, where Grandmother Inglis owned a cottage. Joyce studied piano, enjoyed singing, and was a good student.