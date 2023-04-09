Joyce May Calgaard

May 25, 1927-April 6, 2023

FERTILE-Joyce May Calgaard, 95, passed away Thursday, April 6, 2023, at her home in rural Fertile, IA surrounded by her family. The Celebration of Life will be held and announced at a later date.

Schott Funeral Homes-Mittelstadt Chapel in Lake Mills is assisting the family with arrangements.

Joyce May Bishop was born on May 25, 1927, in Nora Springs, IA, the daughter of Blaine and Delia (Arzberger) Bishop.

Joyce spent her life in Northern Iowa and graduated from Plymouth High School at the age of 16 years old. She graduated Kahler Nursing School in Rochester in 1948.

She was married to Maynard Orland Calgaard on November 14, 1948, in Bethany Lutheran Church in Joice, IA. They moved into their forever home West of Fertile in June 1949 and had four children, Gary, Renee, Karen, and Joan. She was a proud mother, adoring grandmother, and great-grandmother. Maynard and Joyce were married for almost 50 years.

Joyce was a fiercely independent woman who enjoyed her career in nursing for almost 60 years (primarily at Mercy Hospital). She was a mentor and patient advocate who loved serving those in her care. In addition to her career as a nurse, she also supported the family farm.

She loved helping people; serving in the church, Fertile Lutheran, and volunteering in the community. She enjoyed the outdoors and was passionate about tending her flower and vegetable gardens; often seen mowing her yard. Joyce had a robust life, a passion for traveling, and was a life-long learner.

She is survived by her children, Gary (Laurie) Calgaard of Clear Lake; Renee (Alan) Swisher of Chandler, AZ; Karen (Michael) VanDenBosch of Iowa City; Joan (Craig) Cram of Dubuque; nine grandchildren Tom and Ivy (Calgaard), Sara and Brian (Swisher), Noel, Leah, Lucas (VanDenBosch), Ellen and Erin (Cram); and six great-grandchildren: Noah, Nora, Theo, London, Aria, and Thomas.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Maynard in 1998, and two sisters: June Scherb and Wanda Lane.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.schottfuneralhomes.com