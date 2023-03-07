Joyce Lee Squier

May 20, 1936-March 3, 2023

Joyce Lee Squier went home to be with Jesus and the love of her life, Bill Squier on March 3, 2023. Joyce passed away at Mercy One North Iowa Hospice Center in Mason City, IA. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at St. Ansgar United Methodist Church with Pastor Bruce Wittern officiating. Burial will take place at St. Ansgar Cemetery.

Joyce was born May 20, 1936 to Arthur and Ardena (Brandt) Holm in Mitchell County, IA. She was baptized at the First Lutheran Church in St. Ansgar, IA.

Joyce grew up in Mitchell County living in St. Ansgar, Carpenter, Rudd and Orchard, IA. Joyce graduated from Orchard in 1955. During highschool Joyce worked at the Soda Grill in Osage, which is where she met Bill Squier.

Joyce and Bill were united in Marriage on October 9, 1955 at the First United Methodist Church in Osage, IA. This marriage was blessed with 3 children, Brad, Wendy and Laura.

Joyce worked at Cedar Valley Producers until 1959. They then moved to St. Ansgar, IA on March 4, 1967. Joyce babysat and helped Bill with their businesses; Squier Truck Line which included freight, livestock and milk. They started Squier Redi-Mix where Joyce would do the bookkeeping and driving the skid loader.

In 1977 Joyce started working at St. Ansgar Good Samaritan Center as a CNA and Housekeeper until 2001 when she retired.

Joyce was a classy lady and enjoyed dressing up and having her hair done. She enjoyed her greenies, going to the St. Ansgar American Legion with her friends on Fridays and monthly luncheons with the ladies.

She loved and enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They have lots of memories of coming over to play downstairs with barbie's and playing pool. She was lucky enough to get to watch them grow up and start their own families. She would talk about them often and how proud she was of them.

Joyce is proceeded in death by her husband, Bill Squier, parents; Arthur and Ardena Holm, brothers; Merle Holm and Gene Holm, grandchildren; April and Cody Squier.

Joyce is survived by her children; Brad (Pam) Squier, Wendy (Ed) Hansen, Laura (Mario) Garza. Grandchildren; Cory (Andrea) Squier, Jennie (Kevin) Hutchinson, Katelyn (Hunter Kennedy) Squier. Great Grandchildren; Hayli (Aaron Wright) Hutchinson, Jaden (Lexey Tindall) Hutchinson, Alyssa Squier, Peyton Squier and 2 great grandchildren that will be arriving in 2023. Brother; Darrell (Georgia) Holm. Nephew; David (Donna) Holm. Niece; Dianna (Luke) Mostek.

