Joyce J. Markham

Joyce was very active on the farm, working alongside Donald, running the combine in the fall and raising livestock, collecting and delivering eggs, and butchering chickens and turkeys. She was passionate about promoting beef, traveling to National Conventions and National Beef Cook-offs as active member of the Iowa Beef Industry Council and President of the Cowbelles for many years (later known as the Cattlewomens Association). She coordinated the beef booth at the Iowa State Fair for over 25 years serving up and promoting beef samples to the fair goers.

Joyce enjoyed gardening, canning and planting her flower garden in her earlier years. Later she spent her time sewing, crafting, quilting, crocheting blankets. She loved sharing her patterns. She loved collecting teapots from friends and also on her different adventures. Over the years she collected over 300 teapots and displayed them proudly. You could always find her reading farming magazines and newspapers to keep up on the farming reports, along with recipe magazines as she was well known for her cooking and baking, especially her lemon meringue pie.

Joyce and Donald wintered in Apache Junction, Arizona for 35 years and traveled to England to visit Donald's family, as well as to Hawaii. She looked forward to TexMex night at Cattlemans every Thursday night and when in Arizona it was Garcia's, meeting friends and catching up.