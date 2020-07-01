Joyce H. Carew
(1934-2020)
CLEAR LAKE - Joyce Helen Carew, 85, of Clear Lake Iowa, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 at IOOF Home in Mason City, Iowa.
A Memorial Service will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday, July 6, 2020 at Galilean Lutheran Church, 4454 255th Street, Clear Lake, IA with Rev. Melinda McCluskey officiating. Innichement will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City, IA.
Visitation and public viewing will be held from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 North 4th Street, Clear Lake, IA 50428.
Memorials may be directed to Galilean Lutheran Church in Joyce's honor.
Joyce Helen Alpert was born October 9, 1934 in Richardton, ND to Ewald and Caroline (Brandt) Alpert. She was raised in Richardton, ND and graduated from Richardton High School in 1952. She continued her education in Bismarck, ND in nursing and furthered her nursing education in OB with a fellowship in Chicago. After graduation, she began her career as an OB nurse in Bismarck, ND where she met her husband James F. Carew. They were married on November 28, 1964. Jim and Joyce had three sons Mike, Paul and Steve. They lived in Bismarck and decided to move to Marion, Iowa and later settled in Clear Lake in 1976. Joyce resumed her nursing career in Mason City at Mercy Hospital as an OB nurse in 1978 and retired in 1999. During that time she witnessed countless births and was very proud of her career which she considered her calling. Joyce's true love was her family. She was very proud of her three boys and was devoted to her children's activities. Joyce had a strong faith and was active in prayer circles and volunteering at numerous church activities. Joyce and Jim were devoted grandparents and rarely missed an opportunity spending time with their seven grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim, in 2001. Joyce moved to Apple Valley Assisted Living in September 2011 as a result of her onset of dementia and 7 years later moved to IOOF in Mason City.
Joyce is survived by her children Michael (Patrice) of Clear Lake and their children Jonathan and Erin, son Paul (Kelly) of Ankeny and their children Audrey, Calvin and Caroline, and son Steve (Kristi) of Garner and their children Olivia and Patrick. She is also survived by her siblings Donald (Cindy) Alpert of Richardton, ND, Kay Janke of Steel, ND, Pat (Joe) Shea of Hazelton, ND, David Alpert of Richardton, ND and Cindy Alpert of Bismarck, ND; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jim Carew; her parents Ewald and Caroline Alpert; and her sister Marilyn Alpert.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th Street, Clear Lake, IA. (641) 357-2194. ColonialChapels.com
