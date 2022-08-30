Joyce Elaine Francis

August 14, 1935-August 28, 2022

Joyce Elaine Francis, 87, passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at the Sheffiled Care Center.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00am, Thursday, September 1, 2022 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, IA, with Reverend Jake Dunn officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City, IA.

Visitation will be from 10:00am to 11:00am prior to the service on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel.

Joyce was born on August 14, 1935, the daughter of Charles and Frances (Merchant) Miller of Mason City, IA. She was a graduate of Mason City High School's Class of 1953. On November 6, 1953, Joyce married Cecil Francis, from this union six children were born. Joyce worked for H-Line for numerous years until they shut down. In later years she worked as a nurse's aid at Good Shepherd until her retirement.

Crocheting was one of Joyce's favorite hobbies, as well as gardening, reading and cooking. Joyce always looked forward to spending time with her family.

Those left to cherish memories of Joyce are her children, Mark (Jean) Francis Sr. of Plymouth, IA, David Francis of Sheffiled, IA, Charles “Chip” (Janet) Francis of Oxford, IA, and Dawn Francis of Mason City, IA; 17 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren; siblings, Vern Miller, Audrey Johnson, Gary (Jayne) Miller; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Joyce is preceded in death by her husband, Cecil; children, Steven Lee (Cindy) Francis and Gerald Francis; siblings, Darold Miller, Donald Miller, Duane Miller, Ivan Miller, Doris Dischler and Mary Bryant.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel 126 3rd St NE Mason City 641-423-2372 ColonialChapels.com