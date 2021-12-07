Joyce C. Fortier

December 15, 1931-December 4, 2021

MASON CITY-Joyce C. Fortier, 89, of Mason City, passed away Saturday, December 4, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 am Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City.

Joyce's family will greet relatives and friends Thursday morning from 9:30 am until 11:00 at the funeral home.

Should friends desire, memorials may be left in Joyce's honor to the Wounded Warriors Project.

The daughter of Julius and Hazel (Hauge) Aarestad, Joyce was born on December 15, 1931 in Shelly, Minnesota, the eldest of eight. She grew up on the family farm and attended country school before graduating high school and enrolling in business college in Minneapolis.

On March 6, 1958 Joyce was united in marriage to Paul Fortier. The couple settled in Mason City where they owned and operated Paul's Mobile Home Sales and Recreational Vehicles for 28 years.

In earlier years Joyce enjoyed camping with Paul and Joan, tending to her vegetable garden and canning. Joyce loved to sew and spent many hours sewing and knitting numerous projects, and when she wasn't busy working at the family business, she loved to enjoy a good book.

Joyce is survived by her daughter, Joan (Steve) Ewers; Paul's children, Gordon (Betty) Fortier, Carrol (Wayne) Mosher, and Paulette Schuelke; siblings, Julian (Sandi) Aarestad, Arloine Carlson, and Marilyn Arline; brother in law, Tom Keeney; sister in law, Phyllis Aarestad; and many nieces and nephews.

Joyce is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul; and siblings, Laurel “Lolly” Keeney, Kenneth Aarestad, Florence (Ronald) Balzum, and Donna (Vernon) Sorheim.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City.