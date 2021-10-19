Joyce Ann Odegaard

September 22, 1959-October 15, 2021

MASON CITY-Joyce Ann Odegaard, 62, of Mason City, surrounded by family, peacefully passed after her four-year battle with cancer on Friday, October 15, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00pm, Thursday, October 21, 2021, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. Inurnment will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5:00pm to 7:00pm, Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. Family kindly asks all in attendance to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Joyce was born on September 22, 1959, the daughter of Earl “Butch” and Delila (Bennett) Heinzerling of Mason City, IA. She was a graduate of Mason City High School. Later on she furthered her education at NIACC as well as Mankato State College now known as MSU Mankato to earn a BS in Computer Science. Joyce spent a majority of her life working at Land O' Lakes. On June 18, 1983 she married the love of her life, Jack Odegaard, from this happy union, two daughters were born.

Joyce's radiant light, positivity, humor and strength will live on in all who knew her, loved her and continue to celebrate her.

Those left to cherish memories of Joyce are her loving husband, Jack Odegaard; children, Lindsay Odegaard of Minneapolis, MN and Callie (Matthew) Ocheltree of Des Moines, IA; sisters, Cherie (Bryan) Molander and Karen (Bill) Thomson, both of Mason City, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and 4-legged family members.

Joyce is preceded in death by both her mother, Delila Heinzerling and father, Earl “Butch” Heinzerling.

For those unable to attend the service a livestream will be available at 1pm Thursday, October 21, 2021 on the Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel Facebook page.

