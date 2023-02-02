March 28, 1940-January 20, 2023

THORNTON-Joyce A. Cox, age 82, of Thornton, Iowa, died January 20, 2023, at her daughter’s home in Lucasville, Ohio.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the First United Methodist Church in Thornton, with memorial visitation from 9 – 11 a.m. Pastor Debra Devine will officiate.

Joyce Ann Cox was born March 28, 1940, in Mason City, Iowa, the daughter of Merle and Greta (Wernet) Bates. Joyce was married to Bobby Janeka in Florida. The couple was later divorced, and Joyce returned to Iowa. She lived with her children in Mason City for a time, then settled in Thornton where she lived until the time of her death.

Joyce was employed at the convenience store in Thornton for many years. She enjoyed her many customers, the company of family and friends, fishing, and tending her flowers and garden. Her greatest source of pride and joy, however, was her grandchildren. Special memories were made making salsa with Dan and the grandkids.

Survivors include her five children, Dawn Gallagher of Houston, TX, Greta (Pat) Huebsch of Osage, Tom (Kathy) Janeka of Thornton, Sue Thompson of Kanawha, and Melinda (Dan) Risner of Lucasville, OH; 15 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Lois Olson of Arizona, Virgil (Arlene) Bates of Minnesota, and Linda (Jerry) Leaman of Clear Lake; as well as many other beloved family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Gordon Bates.