MASON CITY - Joy D. Warner, 90, of Mason City, died on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at the Good Shepherd Health Center. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. Interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service time at Major Erickson Funeral Home. Memorials may be directed to the family of Joy Warner. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com .

Joy Dorene Warner was born on March 24, 1929, in rural Kensett to parents Manley and Olive (Moretz) Anderson. Joy was the 4th of 7 children. Joy was baptized on April 27, 1930 at the Manly English Lutheran Church and confirmed on May 24, 1942. She attended grade school at Manly and graduated from Kensett High School in 1947. During her junior and senior year, she worked at the Green Mill Restaurant as a waitress where she met the love of her life, LaVern Warner. They were married August 2, 1947 at the English Lutheran Church in Manly and to this union four children were born. She helped her husband in his construction business by taping, sanding, painting and doing finish work in the many homes they built. She Belonged to the neighborhood birthday club for many years.