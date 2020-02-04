Joy D. Warner
March 24, 1929 - February 1, 2020
MASON CITY - Joy D. Warner, 90, of Mason City, died on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at the Good Shepherd Health Center. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. Interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service time at Major Erickson Funeral Home. Memorials may be directed to the family of Joy Warner. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
Joy Dorene Warner was born on March 24, 1929, in rural Kensett to parents Manley and Olive (Moretz) Anderson. Joy was the 4th of 7 children. Joy was baptized on April 27, 1930 at the Manly English Lutheran Church and confirmed on May 24, 1942. She attended grade school at Manly and graduated from Kensett High School in 1947. During her junior and senior year, she worked at the Green Mill Restaurant as a waitress where she met the love of her life, LaVern Warner. They were married August 2, 1947 at the English Lutheran Church in Manly and to this union four children were born. She helped her husband in his construction business by taping, sanding, painting and doing finish work in the many homes they built. She Belonged to the neighborhood birthday club for many years.
You have free articles remaining.
She loved to cook and bake, always having something ready for the kids and grandkids to eat when they came home from school.
During their married life they lived on an acreage in Plymouth and in Mason City and enjoyed keeping up the yards.
Joy loved to bake and cook and have her family home for the holidays. She also was an avid garage sale goer finding bargains for everyone. Joys children, grandchildren and great grandchildren gave her great joy.
Joy is survived by her children: Carol Kennedy, JoAnna (Kevin) Lien, Larry (Vicki) Warner, Cathy (Paul) Burtness; grandchildren: Cherie, Jodie, RaNae, April, Krystal, Angie, Loni, Madison, Macey; 17 great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; siblings: Velma Roberts, Norma Streich, Charlotte Cobeen, Millard Anderson; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband: LaVern; parents: Manley and Olive; siblings: DeAlda Stromley, Arlene Martie; son in-law: Robert Kennedy.
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.