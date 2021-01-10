Joseph P. Luna Sr.

March 5, 1932-January 6, 2021

Mason City - Joseph P. Luna Sr., 88, of Mason City passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at the Good Shepherd Health Care Center in Mason City.

A funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. He will be laid to rest in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City. A livestream of the funeral may be found on Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel's Facebook page.

Visitation and public viewing will be held 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at the funeral chapel and will continue one hour prior to the funeral.

Joseph P. Luna was born March 5, 1932 in Texas, the son of Antonio and Ernestina (Perez) Luna. He served his country in the United States Army, spending eighteen months in Wertheim, Germany. Following his honorable discharge, Joe dedicated his life to truck driving and enjoyed the open road. He worked for Bison Trucking, Holiday Express, and Vandusseldorp Trucking until his retirement.

Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Joe Jr. of Mason City; his siblings, David Luna, Margaret Funk, Nancey Wilkerson, and Linda VanDusseldorp; as well as numerous nephews and nieces.