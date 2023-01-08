Joseph Louis Aguilera

May 30, 1938-December 23, 2022

Joseph Louis Aguilera (Joe) was born May 30, 1938 and went to be with the Lord, surrounded by family on December 23, 2022, at the age of 84.

He is survived by his loving children, grandchildren, great-grandchild, and siblings.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Ann, his parents Joseph Aguilera and Trina C. Aguilera, his brother David Aguilera and sister Lucy Hausman, and beloved pet Buddy.

In lieu of flowers we suggest donations to Habitat for Humanity.

His Visitation will be held at Schertz Funeral Home on Sunday, January 8, 2023 from 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM, with a Rosary being recited at 7:00 PM. His Funeral Service will be held the following day at Our Lady of Perpetual Help on Monday, January 9, 2023 at 11:00 AM, followed by a funeral procession to Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery for the Graveside Service.

Special Thanks to the Staff at Our Lady of Perpetual Health especially Father Danny Nyangau , Deacon Louis Heimer and Sister Leonita and the staff at Schertz Funeral Home.