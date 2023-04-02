Joseph “Joe” Van Lent

August 22, 1939-January 25, 2023

DES MOINES-Joseph “Joe” Van Lent, 83, of Des Moines, passed away January 25, 2023 at Ramsey Village in Des Moines, IA. A visitation will take place at 9:00am on April 15, 2023 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Des Moines. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will follow, beginning at 10am. Following mass, a Celebration of Joe's life will take place with a time of fellowship and a meal. Following Mass there will be a celebration of life at the Iowa Department of the Blind. Burial will take place at a later.

Joseph Van Lent was born August 22, 1939 in Mason City to Louis and Elsie (Engels) Van Lent. Joe graduated from St. Patrick High School and following his graduation, he helped on the family farm for many years. After Joe started to lose his eyesight due to his childhood diabetes, he then moved to Des Moines, Iowa for assistance and training under the Dr. Jergans Program. Following the program, he pursued his education in Business Enterprise. After he completed his education, he established a career for himself in the world of vending machines. Joe was a proud commissonier for the Iowa Department for the blind more many years.

Joe is survived by his wife Lora; brother Leonard (Pat) Van Lent; and step-son Kevin Erwin.

He is preceded in death by his parents Louis and Elsie; first wife Nancy; brothers Ted Van Lent and Walt Van Lent, sisters Helen Fitzgerald, Mary Murphy, Emily Benson, Erma Zilly and Florence Van Lent.

Memorials may be directed to St. Ambrose Catholic Church, National Federation of the Blind, or Intervision Health Care. Online condolences may be left at www.caldwellparrish.com.