August 12, 1941-May 26, 2019
Portland, Oregon - Joseph Jimenez Jr., formerly of Mason City, passed away on May 26, 2019 at Legacy Hospital, Portland, OR.
Joseph was born August 12, 1941. He worked at Armour in Mason City and then relocated to Portland where he continued to work until retirement. Joe enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his dad Joseph Jimenez Sr., mother Adelide Jimenez, 2 brothers Tony & Sari.
He is survived by his wife; Maria Sylvia, 3 daughters; Connie, Deborah, Nancy and son Mark. Four grandchildren; Monique, Samantha, Christina, and Jamie. Eight great-grandchildren; a brother Ted; three sisters; Laura, Mary & Linda as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Burial was private and Celebration of Life was held on June 15, 2019 in Portland, OR.
