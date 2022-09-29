Joseph B. Rottinghaus

March 20, 1936-September 27, 2022

CLEAR LAKE-Joseph B. Rottinghaus, 86, died Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Good Shepherd Health Care Center, Mason City.

A funeral mass will be held 10:30 a.m., Saturday, October 1st, 2022, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1001 9th Ave South, Clear Lake, Iowa 50428, with Rev. Josh Link officiating. Burial will be in Clear Lake Cemetery, Clear Lake, IA., with military honors conducted by members of the Clear Lake V.F.W. Post 4868.

A visitation will be held Friday, September 30th, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with a rosary service at 7:00 p.m. at Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. North, Clear Lake.

Memorials may be directed to the Sisters of the Presentation, 2360 Carter Road Dubuque, Iowa 52001.

Joseph B. Rottinghaus was born March 20, 1936, in Dougherty, IA the son of Joseph and Catherine (Gudenkauf) Rottinghaus. Joe attended St. Patrick's Catholic School. He served in the United States Army he was honorably discharged in 1957. Joseph was united in marriage to Delores Mudderman December 12th, 1986.

Joe worked as a fireman for the Charles City Fire Department. He later opened Home Electronics Charles City, eventually expanding to a second location in Mason City. Joe worked most of his time in management in the restaurant industry including the 1912 House, The Runway and Perkins to name a few. In 1999, Joe and Dee opened Daylight Donuts in Clear Lake. Joe retired from The Clear Lake School System after 20 years as a bus driver. He was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Clear Lake. Work was Joe's hobby he was a jack of all trades! His greatest enjoyment was spending time with his children and grandchildren attending their activities.

Joe is survived by his wife Dee Rottinghaus, children Ann (John Mayer) Rottinghaus, Tom Rottinghaus, Joe M. (Shari) Rottinghaus, Chuck (Kirsten Voss) Rottinghaus, grandchildren Andrew, Alex, J.T., Ashley, Sydney, Carmen and Erik; nieces Donna Armstrong and Pam Hinrichs, sisters-in-law Teresa Rottinghaus, Dixie Rottinghaus and Verna Mudderman along with many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Joe is preceded in death by his parents, siblings Mary Catherine Clark, Anthony “Bud” Rottinghaus, Winifred Merfeld, Raphel Rottinghaus, Raymond Rottinghaus, Sr. Michael Rottinghaus, Sr. Anthony Rottinghaus, Sr. Rosanne Rottinghaus and Jim Rottinghaus.

Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel 310 1st Ave. North, Clear Lake, Iowa 50428, www.colonialchapels.com, 641-357-2193