Joseph A. Medlin
(1949-2020)
BRITT - Joseph “Joe” A. Medlin, 71, of Britt, passed Monday, August 17, 2020 at Westview Care Center in Britt, Iowa.
A celebration of life will be held at later date.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel 101 North 4th Street, Clear Lake, 50428.
Memorial contributions may be directed to John Medlin.
Joe was born on May 21, 1949 in Mason City, son of Alvin and Viola (Bowlin) Medlin. He graduated from Clear Lake High School, class of 1967. After graduation, Joe enlisted into the Marines and served in Vietnam and was honorably discharged in 1971.
He worked in Charles City for White Farm for several years and then began working at Snyder Metal in Mason City. In 1993 he and his family moved to Altoona, Iowa and he worked at Prairie Meadows until his retirement. In 2010, Joe moved back to the Clear Lake area to enjoy his retirement.
Joe is a member of the Clear Lake VFW.
He enjoyed many sports, including the Iowa Hawkeyes, Minnesota Twins and Vikings. While living in Altoona, he loved helping his boys with their activities. He will be remembered for his love of sports and would never turn a beer down.
Joe is survived by his three children, Bobbie Jo Medlin of Mason City, Benjamin Medlin of Mason City and John Medlin of Mason City; two sisters, Julie Rubalcava and Connie Strom; two grandchildren, Oliver, Tony Medlin and many extended family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Alvin Medlin, and Viola (Merle) Christenson.
The family would like to thank the Westview Care Center for their wonderful care throughout the years.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 North 4th Street, Clear Lake, 50428. 641-357-2193. colonialchapels.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.