Joseph A. Medlin

(1949-2020)

BRITT - Joseph “Joe” A. Medlin, 71, of Britt, passed Monday, August 17, 2020 at Westview Care Center in Britt, Iowa.

A celebration of life will be held at later date.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel 101 North 4th Street, Clear Lake, 50428.

Memorial contributions may be directed to John Medlin.

Joe was born on May 21, 1949 in Mason City, son of Alvin and Viola (Bowlin) Medlin. He graduated from Clear Lake High School, class of 1967. After graduation, Joe enlisted into the Marines and served in Vietnam and was honorably discharged in 1971.

He worked in Charles City for White Farm for several years and then began working at Snyder Metal in Mason City. In 1993 he and his family moved to Altoona, Iowa and he worked at Prairie Meadows until his retirement. In 2010, Joe moved back to the Clear Lake area to enjoy his retirement.

Joe is a member of the Clear Lake VFW.