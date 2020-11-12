Jose "Manuel" Benavides
July 2, 1947-November 4, 2020
GOODELL-Jose "Manuel" Benavides, 73, of Goodell, IA, passed away on November 4, 2020, in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family after battling cancer for two and one-half years. Public funeral services will be Friday, November 13, 2020, at 11 AM, at CC Vida Nueva Church (formerly Bethany Reformed Church location), Belmond, IA. Pastor Isai Guerrero will be officiating. Public visitation will be Thursday at the church from 4-7 PM and also from 10-11 AM Friday prior to the funeral.
Manuel was born in El Salvador on July 2nd, 1947, the son of Jose Vasquez and Sotera Benavides.
There he resided, married his current wife, Betis, and had four children: Lorena, Yanira, Reina, and Guadalupe. In 1996, Manuel moved to Goodell, to join Betis, with his daughter, Lorena.
Manuel was an avid fisherman, gardener, and outdoorsman. He loved nature, and loved when the winter months came, you could find him watching Animal Planet or Discovery channel.
Along with his hobbies outdoors, he centered his life his church and being a faithful servant of God. His community at church knew they could lean on him in any time of need.
Manuel is preceded in death by his mother, Sotera Benavides.
He is survived by his wife, Betis, his father Jose Vasquez, and his daughters Lorena (Justin) Friedow, Yanira Ochoa, Reina (Jaimes) Claros, Guadalupe Osorio, 7 grandchildren, Ricardo, Ashley, Aiden, Andrea, Alejandra, Santiago, and Jose.
For those unable to attend the funeral in person, you may watch it livestreamed on Andrews Floral Facebook page. Just go the floral page and Like it. Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA. www.andrewsfuneralhomeandfloral.com 641-444-4474
