 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jose’ Daniel Barragan, Sr.

  • 0
Jose’ Daniel Barragan, Sr.

Jose' Daniel Barragan, Sr.

May 14, 1936-October 7, 2021

ROSEMOUNT–Jose' Daniel Barragan, Sr. of Rosemount, Minnesota, formerly of Mason City, IA, passed away on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at home under hospice care. Per his wishes, a private family graveside service with military honors will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in May 2022.

Jose' is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Ortencia Barragan of Rosemount, Minnesota; step-children Joseph Garza and Linda (Luis) Rivera. Jose' is also survived by his children from his union with Dionisia (Chitaee): Julie (John) Hammen, Kathleen (Nichole) Beard, Jose' Barragan, Jr., Arthur Barragan and Vicky Barragan; siblings CR (Noel) Barragan of Spring Lake Park, Minnesota, and Carolyn Huston (Mason City); 10 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Cards of remembrance can be sent to The Barragan Family at 109 26th St SW, Mason City, IA.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News