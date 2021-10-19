ROSEMOUNT–Jose' Daniel Barragan, Sr. of Rosemount, Minnesota, formerly of Mason City, IA, passed away on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at home under hospice care. Per his wishes, a private family graveside service with military honors will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in May 2022.

Jose' is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Ortencia Barragan of Rosemount, Minnesota; step-children Joseph Garza and Linda (Luis) Rivera. Jose' is also survived by his children from his union with Dionisia (Chita/Dee): Julie (John) Hammen, Kathleen (Nichole) Beard, Jose' Barragan, Jr., Arthur Barragan and Vicky Barragan; siblings CR (Noel) Barragan of Spring Lake Park, Minnesota, and Carolyn Huston (Mason City); 10 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Cards of remembrance can be sent to The Barragan Family at 109 26th St SW, Mason City, IA.