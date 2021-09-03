Jordon R. Roggeman

Jordon grew up in the First United Methodist Church and spent many Sunday mornings ushering and attending Sunday school. At the age of 14 Jordon began working at Fareway and eventually worked at KFC, The Blue Heron, and Pancheros.

In November of 2018 Jordon was diagnosed with Leukemia at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics. For the last three years he battled his diagnosis at the University of Iowa, Minneapolis Masonic Children's Hospital, and St. Jude's Children's Hospital.

Jordon attended Mason City Alternative School and graduated among the Class of 2020 from a hospital room in Iowa City.

Jordon's favorite pastime was being with his friends; he loved driving around, listening to music, and rapping; countless miles and hours were spent cruising through Mason City. He loved shooting hoops with friends at different courts around town and loved adding to his hat, shoe, and sock collections.