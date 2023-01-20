Jon Mac McCorkle

August 17, 1955-January 17, 2023

MASON CITY-Jon Mac McCorkle, age 67 of Mason City, IA, peacefully passed on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Mercy One Hospice of North Iowa surrounded by family.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m., Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. North, Clear Lake.

Jon's Celebration of Life Service will be held 2:00 p.m., Monday, January 23, 2023, at Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. North, Clear Lake, Iowa, with Pastor Cory Atkinson officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City.

Jon was born on 8/17/1955 at Mercy Hospital in Mason City, Iowa and remained a resident of Mason City for the remainder of his life.

Jon met Donna Mae Madsen at the Clearview Roller Rink in 1969 and proceeded to spend the rest of their life together, marrying in 1974.

Jon worked at Wooz's full-service gas station for his entire adult life. He was known for whistling tunes and providing smiles and laughter to his dedicated customers. The Globe Gazette did a feature story on Jon in 2012 detailing his many years of service and positive attitude at Wooz's.

Jon enjoyed roller skating, bowling, and traveling over the years, particularly to Florida and Walt Disney World. Jon loved Christmas, and for years could be seen on Christmas morning wearing a Santa Claus suit outside their home on Highway 122, waving at passers-by.

Above all else, Jon loved and was most proud of his family. Attending all events and activities and providing the means for participation to his two daughters and son. He was a lifelong Mason City Mohawk and Hawkeye fan.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife Donna, daughter Kris (Mike) Penca Flagstaff, AZ, daughter Mary (Jeremy) Witt Des Moines, IA, son Nick (Jennifer) McCorkle Mason City, IA. 8 Grandchildren, Maysen, Clay, Paisley, Kenzie, Hunter, RaeLyn, Liam, Aiden, and 4 Great Grandchildren.

Jon is preceded in death by his parents Kermit and Lawisa McCorkle.

