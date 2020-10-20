Jon J. Sorensen

MASON CITY - Jon passed suddenly in the early hours of October 9th, a life taken too soon by his own actions. Jon fought many struggles in his short life but would want to be remembered for the things that made him happy.

Jon loved being outdoors, he enjoyed camping, fishing, frisbee golf, biking, tree climbing and anything a little dangerous. Jon loved to be the life of the party and was a very fun, funny, compassionate, and kind. He was a helper and would usually do so happily and without hesitation. Jon liked to work with his hands doing jobs that required some of his many skills. He always found pride in a job well done and especially in jobs that maybe were a little dangerous or things that not everyone could do. He was an adventurous spirit who loved deeply and was loved by so many in return.