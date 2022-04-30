Jon J. Broers, 76, of Tucson, AZ passed away suddenly at his home on Sunday, January 16th 2022. Jon was born in Mason City, Iowa and grew up on a farm North of Mason City, IA. He graduated from Mason City Junior College and the University of Iowa. Jon began his 35 year career at Sears Roebuck and Company in 1968 and retired As National Manager of Licensed Business in Chicago, IL. He soon moved to Saddlebrooke, AZ, north of Tucson and enjoyed traveling the world with his wife also of Mason City, IA. Jon was preceded in death by his parents, Harlan and Helen Broers. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Larsen Broers, brother Mike Broers of Mason City, IA, his daughters Jennifer Rooney (Chris), and Erin Bernthisel (Chad) and five grandchildren he adored. A celebration of life was held in Saddlebrooke.