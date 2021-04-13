Jon Eugene West
May 24, 1971 - April 5, 2021
FOREST CITY - Jon Eugene West, 49 of Forest City, passed away from injuries of a UTV accident, Monday, April 5, 2021 in Forest City, Iowa
Funeral Services will be held 10:30 A.M., Monday, April 12, 2021 at First Baptist Church in Forest City with Pastor Eric Weaver officiating.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 – 7:00 P.M. Sunday, April 11, 2021 at the Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St. Forest City, Iowa 50436. Masks will be encouraged and social distancing practices are still being encouraged.
Burial will be held in Oakland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Jon West Memorial Fund in care of the family.
Jon was born May 24, 1971 in Mason City, Iowa the son of Terrill G. and Linda (Millard) West. He attended school in Forest City, graduating from Forest City High School in 1989.
Jon was married to the love of his life and high school sweetheart, Tammy Schoolcraft on July 6, 1990 at the Methodist Church in Forest City. They loved going on their annual trip to Wisconsin just to observe the colors of the fall season. Over the years, they encountered several challenges, but always came out of them with an even stronger marriage. Last summer they celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary with all of their friends and family.
Jon worked at Winnebago Industries for nearly 30 years, spending much of that time as a Manufacturing Engineer in the Cabinet Shop. His dedication to Winnebago led to many improvements but also many lasting friendships with coworkers. He also served the community of Forest City as a City Council Member for several years.
Jon devoted many years to farming with Kevin Lackore and Jay Westerberg. He thoroughly enjoyed working with both of them and would rarely consider it to be work. Jon was always willing to help with anything that had to be done.
Jon really loved spending time with his family and friends. He cherished his friendships with many classmates from his graduating class of '89 and remained very close to them. One of his favorite activities with friends was playing golf, either in tournaments or just for fun.
He particularly enjoyed all of his vacations and camping trips over the years. As long as Jon was with family, he was perfectly happy. He was close to many people, but especially with his son T.J. They would go golfing, kayaking and drive around bonding with one another. Jon had also formed a loving bond with his new granddaughter, Rhea Lou.
Jon especially loved being out on the lake during the summer. He spent countless hours out on his boat, the “Wet Doin'?” with his family and closest friends. Even though he was usually enjoying himself on the water, the boating experience could be stressful for Jon. Some of the things that usually elevated his blood pressure included: strong winds, wet carpet, salsa, bathroom breaks for the ladies, anyone creating a wake while he was anchored and lastly, empty coolers. No matter what happened on the water though, the good times made it all worthwhile.
Jon is survived by his wife, Tammy of Forest City; daughter, Ashley (Cole) Phillips of Forest City and son, Terence (T.J.) West of Forest City; father, Terry (Jennifer) West of Nora Springs; siblings, Michelle (Doug) Pasierb-Gemeinhardt of Clearwater, FL, Todd (Deborah) West of Clearwater, FL; father-in-law, Ed (RoseMary) Schoolcraft of Forest City; sisters-in-law, Kim (Kerry) Ellquist of Cedar Rapids, Brad Schoolcraft of Glenville, MN, Tina (Scott) Willger of Waukon, Sarah (Seandell) Carter of New Hope, MN; granddaughter, Rhea Phillips of Forest City; nephews, Brad (Courtney) West of Pensacola, FL, Blake (ViVy) West of Pensacola, FL, Andrew Pasierb of North Pole, AK, Nic West of Clearwater, FL, Luke Pasierb of Clearwater, FL, Matt (Cassandra) Ellquist of Duluth, MN, Andrew Ellquist of Duluth, MN, Dominique Smith of New Hope, MN of , Jasmine Smith of Atlanta, GA, Makayla Bay of Clearwater, FL, Tommy Bay of Clearwater, FL.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Linda West of Clearwater, FL; grandparents, Bill and Mary Millard of Mason City, Claude and LaVern West of Northwood.
You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.schottfuneralhomes.com, 641-585-2685
