Jon Eugene West

Jon worked at Winnebago Industries for nearly 30 years, spending much of that time as a Manufacturing Engineer in the Cabinet Shop. His dedication to Winnebago led to many improvements but also many lasting friendships with coworkers. He also served the community of Forest City as a City Council Member for several years.

Jon devoted many years to farming with Kevin Lackore and Jay Westerberg. He thoroughly enjoyed working with both of them and would rarely consider it to be work. Jon was always willing to help with anything that had to be done.

Jon really loved spending time with his family and friends. He cherished his friendships with many classmates from his graduating class of '89 and remained very close to them. One of his favorite activities with friends was playing golf, either in tournaments or just for fun.

He particularly enjoyed all of his vacations and camping trips over the years. As long as Jon was with family, he was perfectly happy. He was close to many people, but especially with his son T.J. They would go golfing, kayaking and drive around bonding with one another. Jon had also formed a loving bond with his new granddaughter, Rhea Lou.